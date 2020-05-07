Vote By Mail

Emily, John and David discuss states reopening as numbers of cases continue to climb; this year’s election security challenges; and they're joined by guest Gene Sperling to talk about “economic dignity.”





Notes and references from this week’s show:

Nicholas Confessore, Andrew Jacobs, Jodi Kantor, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Luis Ferré-Sadurní for the New York Times: “How Kushner’s Volunteer Force Led a Fumbling Hunt for Medical Supplies”





Jason Dearen and Mike Stobbe for the Associated Press: “US Shelves Detailed Guide to Reopening Country”





Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Will Americans Lose Their Right to Vote in the Pandemic?”





Mark Joseph Stern for Slate: “Trump Can’t Cancel the Election. But States Could Do It for Him.”





Economic Dignity by Gene B. Sterling





Gene B. Sperling for the New York Times: “Martin Luther King Jr. Predicted This Moment”





Jason DeParle for the New York Times: “As Hunger Swells, Food Stamps Become a Partisan Flash Point”





Harry Potter and the Sacred Text’s online classes





Spy Hop’s on demand art classes





National Karate’s online classes





This week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Richard L. Hansen for Slate: “We Cannot Hold an Election Without a Functional Post Office”; Strict Scrutiny: “Stay Frustrated”





John: The New York Times’ The Daily: “One Meat Plant. One Thousand Infections”; Mike Baker for the New York Times: “‘Murder Hornets’ in the U.S.: The Rush to Stop the Asian Giant Hornet”





David: Benjamin Wofford for The Washingtonian: “Sally Quinn Modeled the Erotic Hero of Her 1991 Bestseller on…Anthony Fauci. Yes, that Anthony Fauci.”; Perry Stein and Donna St. George for the Washington Post: “Despite Pushback, Sidwell and Other D.C.-area Prep Schools are Keeping Their Small-Business Loans”





Listener chatter from Dave Campbell @DaveCampbell116: Twitter thread from Rhodri Davies

@Rhodri_H_Davies about Irish people donating to a crowdfunding campaign to help Choctaw & Navajo people hit by Covid-19, in recognition of support given by Choctaw during Irish famine of 1845.