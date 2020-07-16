Find Something New

Emily, David and guest host James Forman Jr. discuss the pandemic catastrophe, the racial justice movement, and “cancel culture.”

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Neil Gross for the New York Times: “Want to Abolish the Police? Consider Becoming an Officer Instead”

Paul Butler for the New York Times: “The System Must Counteract Prosecutors’ Natural Sympathies for Cops”

Ghettoside: A True Story of Murder in America by Jill Leovy

Unpacking the Boston Police Budget, ACLU Massachusetts

Harper’s Magazine: “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate”

Ross Douthat for The New York Times: “10 Theses About Cancel Culture”

David Plotz for Business Insider: “Government Data Is Getting Worse.”





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

James: Vertellis card game

Emily: Pam Fessler and Elena Moore for NPR’s Morning Edition: “Signed, Sealed, Undelivered: Thousands Of Mail-In Ballots Rejected For Tardiness”

David: Kerry Allen for the BBC: “US-China: Pompeo Dog Photo Has Netizens Asking If US Is Toying With China”

Listener chatter from James Edward Dillard @jamesdillard: ChinaTalk podcast: “How Corruption Works in China”





