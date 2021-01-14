The Greatest Betrayal

Emily, David and John talk about impeachment, whether Americans can be deradicalized, and guest Juliette Kayyem joins in to discuss vaccine distribution.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “People Are Dying. Whom Do We Save First With the Vaccine?

Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Battle for the Meaning of America by John Sides, Michael Tesler, and Lynn Vavrek

Amarnath Amarasingam’s Twitter thread on de-platforming extremists.

Amarnath Amarasingam, Shiraz Maher, and Charlie Winter for the Centre for Research and

Evidence on Security Threats: “How Telegram Disruption Impacts Jihadist Platform Migration”





The music of Ludovico Einaudi

The music of Joan Armatrading

The music of John Prine

The music of M.I.A.

The music of Joan Jett

The music of Maren Morris

The music of Joni Mitchell

The music of Bob Mould and Husker Du

The music of Nick Thompson

Nicholas Thompson for Wired: “To Run My Best Marathon at Age 44, I Had to Outrun My Past”

“Iko Iko” performed by the Grateful Dead

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” performed by Gerry and the Pacemakers

Tusk by Fleetwood Mac

Desire by Bob Dylan

In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Nathaniel Popper for The New York Times: “Lost Passwords Lock Millionaires Out of Their Bitcoin Fortunes”





Emily: Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell





David: The Dancing Bird of Paradise Scene from “Our Planet”





Listener chatter from Richard Medlicott: Steven Levy for Wired: “A 25-Year-Old Bet Comes Due: Has Tech Destroyed Society?”





Slate Plus members get a bonus segment on the Gabfest each week, and access to special bonus episodes throughout the year. Sign up now to listen and support our show.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John talk about the music they turn to in order to clear their heads.





You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.