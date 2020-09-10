What Trump knew about the virus, DOJ’s move to end E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit, and Matthew Yglesias on One Billion Americans.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Rage by Bob Woodward





The Washington Post: “32 Times Trump Said the Coronavirus Would Go Away”





One Billion Americans: The Case for Thinking Bigger by Matthew Yglesias





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Jaclyn Peiser for the Washington Post: “A Black Seventh-Grader Played with a Toy Gun During a Virtual Class. His School Called the Police.”





John: Laurie Gwen Shapiro for The New Yorker: “The Improbable Journey of Dorothy Parker’s Ashes”





David: Cecily Zander @CNZander’s Twitter thread on Civil War generals as Muppets





Listener chatter from Paul: The Economist: “Marvin Creamer Died on August 12th”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss TV shows from their youth that they would like to see rebooted.





