Drunk as Rudy Guiliani

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss the January 6th hearings, Jason Furman on the economy, and debates among providers of gender-affirming medical care.





Michael Dorf for Dorf on Law: “House Select Committee Hearing 2: Scoundrels, Patriots, and Collaborators”

Mona Charen for The Bulwark: “Of Course Trump Is Responsible for His Lies”

David Brooks for The New York Times: “The Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Blown It”

Derek Thompson for The New York Times: “The Crypto Crash Is Just the Start”

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “The Battle Over Gender Therapy”

John: Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland for The New York Times: “F.D.A. Panel Recommends Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines for Youngest Children”

Emily: Joan Walsh for The Nation: “The Backlash Against Sex Ed”

David: Explore a Civil War fort with David; The New York Times: “Anthony Mancinelli, World's Oldest Working Barber, Dies at 108”; Kate Springer for CNN: “Philippines' Oldest Tattoo Artist -- Meet Whang Od Oggay”; Teller Report: “‘Working For 77 Years’ The Secret of The Long Run of a 100-Year-Old Civil Servant”





Listener chatter from Andy Scarpelli: The Biodesign Challenge





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss what they are looking forward to reading and watching this summer.

