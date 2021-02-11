The Impeachment Trial Again

David, Emily and John discuss Trump’s impeachment trial; lawsuits about election lies; and the execution of a possibly innocent man.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States by Brian Rosenwald





“New US Capitol Riot Video Shows Mob Rifling Through Senators' Desks” The Telegraph





Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “Did Tennessee Execute an Innocent Man?”





Slate Culture Gabfest: “‘Magic or Manipulation’ Edition”





Slate’s The Gist: “Illusions, Delusions, and Flat Out Lies”





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:





Emily: Christopher Z. Mooney for the Chicago Tribune: “How the Census Delay Could Hand Control of Illinois Redistricting to the GOP”





John: A letter from George Washington that ended with the sign-off: “Your Most Humble and Obedient Servant" may reveal, or remind us, what our contemporary sign-offs mean.





David: The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”





Listener chatter from James Dillard: Amanda Ripley for Comment: “The Mystery of Trust”





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.