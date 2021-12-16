Build Back Later

Emily, John and David discuss January 6th revelations, Build Back Better and voting rights and they are joined by Slow Burn host Joel Anderson to talk about Season 6: The L.A. Riots.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

David A. Graham for the Atlantic: “The Paperwork Coup”





Barton Gellman for the Atlantic: “Trump’s Next Coup Has Already Begun”





Charles Homans for the New York Times: “In Bid for Control of Elections, Trump Loyalists Face Few Obstacles”





Slow Burn Season 6: The L.A. Riots





Slow Burn Season 3: Biggie and Tupac





Emily Bazelon for Slate: “The Nazi Anatomists”





Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: Ain't I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, by bell hooks; We Real Cool: Black Men and Masculinity, by bell hooks





John: Sharyn Alfonsi for 60 Minutes: “Negotiating With the Taliban to Save Lives Iin Afghanistan”; The Daily: “Economic Catastrophe in Afghanistan”; Christina Goldbaum for the New York Times: “Facing Economic Collapse, Afghanistan Is Gripped by Starvation”





David: Julian Mark for the Washington Post: “Rapper Logic Wrote the Song ‘1-800-273-8255’ To Save Lives. He May Have Saved Hundreds, Study Finds.”





Listener chatter from Adrian Monthony: Geraldine DeRuiter for The Everywhereist: “Bros., Lecce: We Eat at The Worst Michelin Starred Restaurant, Ever”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David share their best holiday gift ideas.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.







