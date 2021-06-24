F School, F Softball, F Cheer, F Everything

Emily, John and David discuss the post-pandemic workforce, Tucker Carlson, and student wins at the Supreme Court.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Ben Smith for the New York Times: “Tucker Carlson Calls Journalists ‘Animals.’ He’s Also Their Best Source.”





Slate: “David Plotz and Tucker Carlson Debate Scott Brown, Health Care, and More”





Andrew Van Dam for the Washington Post: “The Seven Industries Most Desperate for Workers”





Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World, by Cal Newport





John Dickerson for 60 Minutes: “Colleges and Universities Prepare for Fall Classes in the Middle of the Coronavirus Pandemic”





The Sound Scene Festival: an annual free and interactive audio arts festival organized by the D.C. Listening Lounge, an audio collective of Washington-based sound artists and enthusiasts.









Here’s this week’s chatter:





John: Steve Rathje, Jay J. Van Bavel, and Sander van der Linden for the Proceedings of The National Academy of Sciences: “Out-Group Animosity Drives Engagement On Social Media”





Emily: Associated Press: “Connecticut Is Firstst State to Make All Prison Phone Calls Free”





David: Mad Men





Listener chatter from Laura Forsythe: Stephanie Lai for the Washington Post: “26 Years After Being Convicted Of Murder, A D.C. Jail Inmate Is Elected To Public Office”; campaign videos at https://neighborsforjusticedc.org/takeaction/





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Morgan Flannery.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.