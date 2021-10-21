Emily, John and David discuss Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress, supply chain woes, and Americans pro-actively leaving their jobs.





Jordan Weissmann for Slate: “The Absolute Simplest Explanation for America’s Supply Chain Woes”





David J. Lynch for The Washington Post: “Inside America’s Broken Supply Chain”





Derek Thompson for The Atlantic: “The Great Resignation Is Accelerating”





Matt Bruenig for The People’s Policy Project: “Democratic Child Care Plan Will Spike Prices for the Middle Class by $13,000”





The Unknowns, by Gabriel Roth





Tonja Jacobi and Dylan Schweers for The Harvard Business Review: “Female Supreme Court Justices Are Interrupted More by Male Justices and Advocates”





Kate Murphy for The New York Times: “You’re Not Listening. Here’s Why”





Deborah Tannen for The New York Times: “In Real Life, Not All Interruptions Are Rude”





Elan Morgan for Medium: “99% Invisible Podcast’s Brilliant Response to Criticism of Women’s Voices”









Emily: Paul Shechtman for The New York Law Journal: “Understanding the Significance of Supreme Court Cert in ‘Shinn v. Jones’”





David: Hetty McKinnon for the New York Times: “Sook Mei Faan (Cantonese Creamed Corn With Tofu and Rice)”





John: “One Hour to Think,” in On Democracy, by E.B. White; Vera





Listener chatter from Adrian Monthony: Twitter thread on the strange story of an abandoned airplane by Chris Croy @ChrisCroy; Harish Pullanoor for Quartz: “The Crazy Story Behind a Rickety Boeing 720 Parked at an Indian Airport For 24 Years”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily, and David discuss the data provided by listener Lindsay Lee about which host does the most interrupting on the Political Gabfest. Check out Lee's blog post here.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.