$10,000 Bounty

John, Emily and David discuss SCOTUS letting the Texas abortion ban go into effect; the Afghanistan exit; and Dr. Atul Gawande joins the show to explain how Costa Rica has surpassed US life expectancy by getting serious about public health.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Atul Gawande for the New Yorker: “Costa Ricans Live Longer Than Us. What’s the Secret?”





Here’s this week’s chatter:

John: Erin Donaghue for CBS News: “Officers and Paramedics Charged in Death of Elijah McClain”





Emily: Jed Kolko for The New York Times: “The Downtown Decade: U.S. Population Density Rose in the 2010s”





David: The Very Nice Box, by Eve Gleichman and Laura Blackett; Nile Cappello for The Atavist: “The Girl In The Picture”





Listener chatter from Karl Richter: A compilation of Nanci Griffith’s performances on Letterman





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, David, and Emily share their advice for people starting college.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.