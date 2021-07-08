Gab Me Baby One More Time

Emily, John and David discuss New York City’s primary election, J.D. Vance’s Senate run, and injustice illuminated by Britney Spears.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, by J.D. Vance





Molly Ball for Time: “Breakfast with J.D. Vance, Anti-Trump Author Turned Pro-Trump Candidate”





Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for The New Yorker: “Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Nightmare”





Caitlin Flanagan for The Atlantic: “You Really Need to Quit Twitter”





Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World, by Cal Newport





Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: This American Life: “There. I Fixed It.”





John: John Dickerson for CBS News: “Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III: Full Face the Nation Interview”; Julian Mark for The Washington Post: “Rep. Andy Kim’s Suit in the Capitol Cleanup Photo Was From A J. Crew Sale. It Now Belongs to the Smithsonian.”; Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “I Write About the Law. But Could I Really Help Free a Prisoner?”





David: Visiting the Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness with Navajo Tours USA





Listener chatter from William Quill: Russell Goldenberg for The Pudding: “The World Through the Eyes of the US”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss whether it is a good idea to quit social media.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.