Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report

Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng

Public Citizens: The Attack on Big Government and the Remaking of American Liberalism, by Paul Sabin

Paul Sabin for the New York Times: “How Liberals Can Attack From the Left—and Win”

Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, by Emily Bazelon

The Genius Factory: Unravelling the Mystery of the Nobel Prize Sperm Bank, by David Plotz

The Most Dangerous Writing App





Here’s this week’s chatter:

Josie: How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, by Clint Smith; Maya and the Robot, by Eve L. Ewing

Emily: Ally Mutnick and Zach Montellaro for Politico: “Redistricting Sprint Begins With Major Census Data Drop”

David: Jen Senior for the Atlantic: “What Bobby McIlvaine Left Behind”

Listener chatter from Matt Gousman: “Starbase Tour With Elon Musk”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josie, David, and Emily share their experiences and advice about trying to write a book.





