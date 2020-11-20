COVID Tsunami

As part of our 15th anniversary celebration please share an original political cocktail recipe with us. Visit www.slate.com/cocktail to submit your recipe!





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “The Pandemic Election”





Isaac Chotiner for The New Yorker: “How We Can Contain the Second Wave of the Coronavirus”





Mike Pence for The Wall Street Journal: “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’”





Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates





Between the World and Me on HBO





Ta-Nehisi Coates for The Atlantic: “The Case for Reparations”





The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates





Josie Duffy Rice for Vanity Fair: “The Abolition Movement”





Barack Obama for The Atlantic: “I’m Not Yet Ready to Abandon the Possibility of America”





Jed Sugerman for The Washington Post: “Trump’s Legal Challenges to the Election Will Help Democrats”





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:





Emily: Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America by Mark A. Bradley





John: John’s fundraising page for Covenant House's Virtual Sleep Out; Charlotte Regan’s short documentary, “No Ball Games: Life and Play Through the Eyes of Children Across the UK”





David: Washington Post: “Fort Hood is named for a Confederate traitor. Is it time for ‘Fort Benavidez’?”

Listener chatter from Mike @rifenbury: Kanazawa Kenichi video





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David and John discuss the holiday movies they’d like to see made.





You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.