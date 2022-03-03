I Need More Ammunition

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz discuss Ukraine's resistance, the State of the Union, and an increasing backlash against reformer prosecutors.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Thomas L. Friedman for The New York Times: “I See Three Scenarios for How This War Ends”





Anne Appelbaum for the Atlantic: “The Bad Guys Are Winning”





Gal Beckerman for The Atlantic: “How Zelensky Gave the World a Jewish Hero”





Rebecca Davis O’Brien for The New York Times: “How This ‘Progressive Prosecutor’ Balances Politics and Public Safety”





Heart of Darkness, by Joseph Conrad





Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, by Emily Bazelon









Here’s this week’s chatter:





David: The Postman, by David Brin





Emily: In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss, by Amy Bloom; Away, by Amy Bloom





John: New York Times, Feb. 22, 1862: “The Execution of Nathaniel Gordon”





Listener chatter from Leslie Camp: Phil Davison for The Washington Post: “Monique Hanotte, Belgian resistance member who rescued 135 downed Allied airmen in World War II, dies at 101”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily and David discuss what they do to find and boost their courage.

