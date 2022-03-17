I Call On You To Do More

Emily and David are joined by guest host Juliette Kayyem to discuss the arming of Ukraine, how to prepare for the next pandemic or catastrophe, and daylight savings time debates.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Megan Garber for The Atlantic: “The Grim Stagecraft of Zelensky’s Selfie Videos”





Atul Gawande for The New Yorker: “Costa Ricans Live Longer Than We Do. What's the Secret?”





The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters, by Juliette Kayyem





Here’s this week’s chatter:





David: Nina Siegal for The New York Times: “She Discovered What Happened to 400 Dutch Jews Who Disappeared”





Emily: Paul Blest for Vice: “Josh Hawley Accused Biden’s SCOTUS Pick of Being Soft on Child Porn”; Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “The Price of a Stolen Childhood”





Juliette: Maria Cramer for The New York Times: “A Year After Suez Blockage, Another Evergreen Ship Is Mired in the Chesapeake”





Listener chatter from Jonas Barciauskas: This Land podcast

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Juliette, Emily and David talk about what they think about when they want to increase their happiness.





