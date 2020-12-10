Breaking Up Facebook

Emily, John and David talk about the coup attempt, Facebook’s legal troubles, and which presidential norms to restore or discard, with guest Tim Wu.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Tim Wu for the New York Times: “What Really Saved the Republic From Trump?”





Zeynep Tufekci for the Atlantic: “ ‘This Must Be Your First’ ”





They Might Be Giants





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:





John: Dalya Alberge for the Guardian: “ ‘Sistine Chapel of the Ancients' Rock Art Discovered in Remote Amazon Forest”





David: Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emily: Esmé E. Deprez for Bloomberg Businessweek: “How Medela Lost Moms”





Listener chatter from Charlotte Hope, @charlottehope: Elizabeth Yuko for Architectural Digest: “How Previous Epidemics Impacted Home Design”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John consider a question from listener Daniela Koontz about ideal road trips.





