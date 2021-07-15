Mature Minor

John, David and Josie discuss the escalating threats to democratic elections, minors’ rights to vaccination, and Josh Levin on the podcast One Year: 1977.





Here are some notes and references from this week's show:





Slate’s One Year: 1977





The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth, by Josh Levin





Citizen Kane





Ulysses, by James Joyce





Here's this week's chatter:





John: Gaia Pianigiani and Emma Bubola for The New York Times: “Italy’s Government to Ban Cruise Ships From Venice”; The New York Times: “How Much Hotter Is Your Hometown Than When You Were Born?”





Josie: Detransition, Baby, by Torrey Peters





David: City Cast: “City Cast Expands to 8 New Cities”





Listener chatter from Chris Heuberger, @chrisbup: David Owen for The New Yorker: “How a Young Activist Is Helping Pope Francis Battle Climate Change”; Solvable podcast: “Mapping Catholic Lands Can Help Solve Biodiversity Loss and Climate Change.”





