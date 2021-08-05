Impeach Today

John and David are joined by Andrea Valdez of The Atlantic to discuss New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo refusing to resign, the survival of the eviction moratorium and the arrival of vaccine passports.





Annie Lowery for the Atlantic: “The Time Tax”





Andrea: Planet Money: “Three Reasons for the Housing Shortage”; Jerusalem Demsa for Vox: “Homeownership Can Bring Out the Worst in You”

John: Jason Kottke for Kottke.org: “This App Identifies Birds by Their Songs”; Merlin Bird ID app

David: Right of Way: Race, Class, and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America, by Angie Schmitt; The @FrogandToadbot Twitter account





Listener chatter from Noah Lieberman: David Gilbert for Vice: “‘I’m a Parkland Shooting Survivor. QAnon Convinced My Dad It Was All a Hoax.’”





Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.