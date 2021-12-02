Emily, John and David discuss the Supreme Court's consideration of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization with guest Ross Douthat. The Political Gabfest hosts also talk about how best to approach the news of the Omicron variant, and why the Cuomo brothers’ scandals matter.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Diana Greene Foster for The New York Times: “What Happens When It’s Too Late to Get an Abortion”





University of California, San Francisco, Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH), The Turnaway Study





Ross Douthat for The New York Times: “The Case Against Abortion”





Will Saletan for Slate: “Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe”









Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: On The Media: “A Different Hanukkah Story”





John: Garret Keizer for Harper's Magazine: “The Third Force”





David: Hannah Towey for Insider: “Check Out Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes' Handwritten 4 A.M. Schedule That Was Submitted as She Testified That Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Abusive”





Listener chatter from Chuck Piehl: Mankato Free Press: “Making Havoc Not the Point of Public Records”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David share their best holiday gift ideas. Give the gift of Slate Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Here's how!





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.