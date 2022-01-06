Well, Obviously It’s Jan. 6

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz discuss Jan. 6, with guest Jamelle Bouie and what to make of omicron's impact on schools, and the Theranos case.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Matt Levine for Bloomberg: “Slaying the Blood Unicorn”





Wall Street Journal: Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes: History of the WSJ Investigation





Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “I Write About the Law. But Could I Really Help Free a Prisoner?”





Ruddy Roye Photography





Walker Evans





Anastasia Taylor-Lind





Sally Mann





Larry Fink Photography





Edward Hopper: Night Shadows, 1921





Alexander Calder: Finny Fish





Wolfgang Laib: Wax Room





Caravaggio: The Conversion of Saint Paul





Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: Crossroads, by Jonathan Franzen; Parul Sehgal for the New Yorker: “The Case Against the Trauma Plot”





John: Window-Swap.com





David: Fight Club; Free Guy; City Cast





Listener chatter from Cynthia Weiner: Corryn Wetzel for Smithsonian Magazine: “Ten Hilarious Winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, David, and Jamelle discuss the famous works of art they would most like to possess.





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.