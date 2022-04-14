Double Bazelon

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz discuss the approaching midterms, inflation, and whether social media is imperiling U.S. democracy—with guest Simon Bazelon.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Simon Bazelon for Slow Boring: “Democrats Are Sleepwalking Into A Senate Disaster”





Thomas B. Edsall for The New York Times: “Trump Poses a Test Democracy Is Failing”





Matthew H. Graham and Milan W. Svolik for The American Political Science Review: “Democracy in America? Partisanship, Polarization, and the Robustness of Support for Democracy in the United States”





Jonathan Haidt for The Atlantic: “Why The Last Ten Years of American Life Have Been So Stupid”





Paul Krugman for The New York Times: “Inflation Is About to Come Down — but Don't Get Too Excited”





Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention--and How to Think Deeply Again, by Johann Hari





The Happiness Hypothesis: Finding Modern Truth in Ancient Wisdom, by Jonathan Haidt









Here are this week’s chatters:





David: Little Dorrit, by Charles Dickens





John: Macbeth on Broadway





Emily: Christine Charnosky for Law.com: “A University of Arizona Law Grad on How the GRE Changed Her Life”; University of Arizona Law’s Innovation for Justice work





Listener chatter from Nick Gaffney: Alex Hanson for the Valley News: “Croydon School Budget Cut Sets Up High-Stakes Battle Over Future of Town's Education System”; Alex Hanson for the Valley News: “Budget Cut Looks Bleak For Schools After Croydon Meeting”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss what constitutes time well spent.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.