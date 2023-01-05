Kevin McCarthy In Hell

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss GOP’s speakership debacle; George Santos; and improving access to medication abortion.





Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “The Dawn of the Post-Clinic Abortion”

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “Risking Everything to Offer Abortions Across State Lines”

Mark Oppenheimer for The New York Times: “Why Did George Santos Lie About Being Jewish?”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the ethics of watching football in light of Damar Hamlin’s life threatening injury.

