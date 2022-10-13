Clarence Thomas Is A Prince Fan

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson LA’s racism & redistricting scandal, the Andy Warhol copyright case at the Supreme Court, and developments in Putin’s war on Ukraine.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “Putin’s Newest Annexation Is Dire for Russia Too”

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “The Kremlin Must Be in Crisis”

They Might Be Giants - Gab On (Theme to the Slate Political Gabfest)





Here are this week’s chatters:

John: The Cormac McCarthy Journal

Emily: The Fight for Privacy: Protecting Dignity, Identity, and Love in the Digital Age, by Danielle Keats Citron; The Other Side of Prospect: A Story of Violence, Injustice, and the American City, by Nicholas Dawidoff

David: David chattered about dining outside in Texas.





Listener chatter from Lara Lowenstein: The Mountain Dogs





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John interview John Flansburgh and John Linnell of They Might Be Giants about their work and the Gabfest’s new theme song.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.