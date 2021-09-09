20 Years Since 9/11

Emily, John and David reflect on 9/11; the fight for the infrastructure agenda, and declining college enrollment among men.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Garrett M. Graff for the Atlantic: “After 9/11, the U.S. Got Almost Everything Wrong”





The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11, by Garrett M. Graff





Ady Barkan for The New York Times: “Home Care Keeps Me Alive. It Should Be Fully Funded.”





Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “$1 Trillion Isn’t as Much as It Sounds”





Douglas Belkin for The Wall Street Journal: “A Generation of American Men Give Up on College: ‘I Just Feel Lost’”





Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “How Will America Recover From a Broken School Year?”





Kevin Carey for The New York Times: “Men Fall Behind in College Enrollment. Women Still Play Catch-Up at Work.”





The Case Against Education: Why the Education System Is a Waste of Time and Money, by Bryan Caplan





Here’s this week’s chatter:





John: Lee Drutman for The New York Times: “Quiz: If America Had Six Parties, Which Would You Belong To?”; John Dickerson for The Atlantic: “Every Dog Is a Rescue Dog”





Emily: Ben Rothenberg for The New York Times: “At U.S. Open, Teen Spirit Rules and It’s Contagious”





David: Wilson Wong for NBC News: “Original 'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Tells Millennials He Never Forgot Them. He Just Went To College.”





Listener chatter from Michael Sagmeister: Philip Oltermann for The Guardian: “‘Scholz Will Sort It’ – The Catchphrase Winning the Hearts of German Voters”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, David, and Emily discuss television’s most indelible characters in the wake of Michael K. Williams’ death.





