Short Squeeze

Emily, John and David discuss the Senate obstruction that may be ahead; delegating deplatforming; and GameStop.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “Democrats Should Act as if They Won the Election”





Tom Wilson and Kate Starbird for The Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review: “Cross-Platform Disinformation Campaigns: Lessons Learned and Next Steps”





Matt Levine for Bloomberg: “GameStop is Just a Game”





David Leonhardt for the New York Times: “Underselling the Vaccine”





Andy Rose for CNN: “Health Workers, Stuck in the Snow, Administer Coronavirus Vaccine to Stranded Drivers”





Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity by David Allen





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:





Emily: A Children’s Bible by Lydia Millet; Matt Stieb for New York Magazine: “The Fyre Festival of Vaccine Rollouts”





John: Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself





David: David Blight’s Open Yale Course: “HIST 119: The Civil War and Reconstruction Era, 1845-1877”; Dessa’s “Who’s Yellen Now?”





Listener chatter from Ghael Fobes @GhaelFobes: a Twitter thread of animals interrupting wildlife photographers by @JoaquimCampa





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment a listener asks John, Emily, and David to discuss how they organize their work, lives, and minds.





