Medieval Battle

Emily, John and David discuss the January 6th Commission, the return of masks and they are joined by guest Annie Lowrey to talk about the "time tax."





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Annie Lowrey for The Atlantic: “The Time Tax: Why is so much American bureaucracy left to average citizens?”





Here’s this week’s chatter:

John: Max Fisher for the New York Times: “Disinformation for Hire, a Shadow Industry, Is Quietly Booming”





Emily: The Vanishing Half and The Mothers by Brit Bennet





David: Louis Maurice Botet de Monvel’s Joan of Arc series on display at the National Gallery of Art





Listener chatter from Ryan Good, @RyanScGood: Gabriel Hoyle’s Twitter thread of modern presidential branding schemes





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, Emily, and John discuss: Have you really read a book if you’ve completely forgotten it?





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Grace Woodruff.