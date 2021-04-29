Live at 100 Days

A live Gabfest with Emily, David and John on the policies and politics of Biden’s first 100 days— with special guest Jamelle Bouie!

A reference from this week’s show:

Thomas B. Edsall for The New York Times: “Should Biden Emphasize Race or Class or Both or None of the Above”





Here’s this week’s chatter:

John: The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis; Gertrude Stein on punctuation from Lectures in America.





Emily: Rosanna Xia for The Los Angeles Times: “DDT Waste Barrels Off L.A. Coast Shock California Scientists”





David: Steven Johnson for The New York Times Magazine: “How Humanity Gave Itself an Extra Life”





Listener chatter from David Friedlander-Holm: Cara Giaimo for The New York Times: “One of the World’s Oldest Science Experiments Comes Up From the Dirt”





Slate Plus members get great bonus content from Slate, a special segment on the Gabfest each week, and access to special bonus episodes throughout the year. Sign up now to listen and support our show. For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, John, and David take questions from the live audience.





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.