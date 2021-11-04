Red All Over

NYTimes columnist Ross Douthat joins the show to help untangle the implications of the off-year elections and John, Emily and David discuss the Supreme Court arguments on abortion in Texas and guns in New York.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery, by Ross Douthat





Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “It’s Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Now”





Here’s this week’s chatter:

Emily: Associated Press: “University Of Florida Faces Investigation After Blocking Professors From Voting Case”





David: Scott MacFarlane, Rick Yarborough, and Steve Jones for NBC 4 Washington: “DC Tunnel History Site Flagged Suspicious Activity Before Capitol Insurrection”





John: Jeff Stein for The Washington Post: “Financial Firms Announce $130 Trillion In Commitments For Climate Transition, But Practical Questions Loom”





Listener chatter from JD Cameron @J_D_Cameron: John Muller for FiveThirtyEight: “Soccer Looks Different When You Can’t See Who’s Playing”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily, and David talk to Ross about his new book, The Deep Places.





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.