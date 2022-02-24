Emily and David are joined by guest host Jane Coaston. The three discuss Putin's war with guest Julia Ioffe and also the GOP attacks on transgender children, and Democrats’ “hack gap.”





Julia Ioffe for Puck News: “Will Putin Get His World War III?”





Anne Appelbaum for The Atlantic: “The Reason Putin Would Risk War”





The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood









David: Work at City Cast; David’s “Exploring a Secret Fort” tour for Atlas Obscura; Florida’s Mount Trashmore





Emily: Danny Hakim and Jo Becker for The New York Times Magazine: “The Long Crusade of Clarence and Ginni Thomas”; Jane Mayer for The New Yorker: “Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to The Supreme Court?”





Jane: Sports Twitter





Listener chatter from Charlie Hunt: Christopher Ingraham for the Washington Post “The Owl Pellet Economy: Meet The Entrepreneurs Who’ve Devoted Their Lives to Bird Vomit.”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, following the death of public health hero Paul Farmer, Emily and David discuss the concept of heroes and the roles they can play in contemporary life.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.