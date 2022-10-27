Are British Politics More Or Less Crazy Than Ours?

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the final midterm sprint; the latest British Prime Minister; and Trump’s legal troubles.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Adrian Wooldridge for Bloomberg: “Rishi Sunak Is a New and Old-Fashioned Tory”

Barton Gellman for The Atlantic: “The Impeachment of Joe Biden”

The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward's Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump

Nathaniel Rakich for FiveThirtyEight: “The Most Important Elections Of 2022 Could Be In State Legislatures”

Brittany Bernstein for The National Review: “Why Some Trump-Country Pennsylvanians Still Aren't Sold on Dr. Oz”

Anna Bower for Lawfare: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Georgia Special Purpose Grand Juries But Were Afraid to Ask”

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “I Write About the Law. But Could I Really Help Free a Prisoner?”

The Prison Letters Project





Here are this week’s chatters:

John: States United Democracy Center; Third Way Paul Revere Project

Emily: Charlie Savage for the New York Times: “Garland Formally Bars Justice Dept. From Seizing Reporters’ Records”

David: Dhruv Mehrotra for Wired: “Hot on the Trail of a Mass-School-Shooting Hoaxer”; Ben Collins’ Twitter thread collecting favorite tweets.





Listener chatter from Brian DeGeer: Theresa Vargas for The Washington Post: “Fiona Apple Uses Her Voice To Call Out Prince George’s Justice System”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily discusses The Prison Letters Project with John J. Lennon and Reginald Dwayne Betts.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.