Thanksgiving

Emily, John and David talk about whether President Biden ought to run in 2024, the Rittenhouse verdict and former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joins the Gabfest to talk about international relations with China.





Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright for CNN: “Exasperation and Dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris' Frustrating Start as Vice President.”





Jonathan Chait for New York magazine: “Joe Biden’s Big Squeeze”





High Conflict, by Amanda Ripley





David French for the Atlantic: “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Acquittal Does Not Make Him a Hero”





A Bigger Picture, by Malcolm Turnbull





Emily: Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr





David: Conversation topic generator thanxiety.com





John: Jonathan Edwards for the Washington Post: “A Michigan Woman Tried to Hire an Assassin Online at RentAHitman.com. Now, She’s Going to Prison.”





Listener chatter from Keith Watabayashi @KeithWatabayash: Hieronymus Burps @hieronymus_burps about Long Boom Wired Cover





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily, and David ask Malcolm Turnbull about the mundane details of life as the leader of a nation.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Shayna Elliot.