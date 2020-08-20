I Know a Predator When I See One

Emily, John and David discuss the Democrats’ virtual convention, the U.S. Postal Service, and the bipartisan Senate report exposing more Trump ties to Russia.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

PowerToThePolls.org

Vote-absentee.com

Election Protection Hotline





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Keith Johnston for Independent Voter News: “The 18th-Century Reason Biden's VP Pick Should Be a Night Owl”





Emily: Claire Cain Miller for the New York Times: “‘I’m Only One Human Being’: Parents Brace for a Go-It-Alone School Year”





David: Shtisel





Listener Rich Bravo: “Hieronymus Bosch Butt Music”





