Get Those Huddled Masses Out of My Yard

John, Emily and David discuss the fate of the Build Back Better agenda; vaccine mandates working; and journalist Caitlin Dickerson helps explain the recent U.S. immigration actions and to identify some fresh strategies for change.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “It’s All or Nothing for These Democrats, Even if That Means Biden Fails”





Josh Marshall for Talking Points Memo: “Kill the Bill”





Caitlin Dickerson for The Atlantic: “Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over”





Caitlin Dickerson for The Atlantic: “America’s Immigration Amnesia”





Here’s this week’s chatter:





John: Glamourdaze YouTube video: “A Walk in the Park - c.1900 | Bois de Boulogne Paris - AI Enhanced; Peril, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa





Emily: CNN: “Florida Man Fights Alligator With Trash Can”; Jonathan Mann’s folk song celebrating the Florida Man Who Caught An Alligator In A Trash Can

David: The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion, by Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell





Listener chatter from Matthew Ringel: Veritasium YouTube video, about the history of potash: “These Pools Help Support Half The People On Earth”





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.