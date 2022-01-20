Has It Only Been A Year?

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz discuss Biden’s first year, SCOTUS's block of OSHA’s vax-or-test rule, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s busy start.





John Dickerson for CBS Sunday Morning: “President Joe Biden: The First Year”





Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel





Station Eleven series on HBO Max





Emily: Deep Cover, Season 2: Mob Land





John: Take Note Podcast; Adam Webb for Take Note: “How to Keep a Notebook”





David: Paul Schwartzman for The Washington Post: “Missing Jewels And Art: A Lawsuit Against a Retired Professor Is Ruffling The Well-To-Do From Georgetown to Newport, R.I.”





Listener chatter from Alissa Surges: Allison Robicelli for The Washington Post: “I Spent The Night in an Empty Airport. it Was a Dream Come True”; Work at City Cast





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David talk about why to keep a journal.

