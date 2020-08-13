Cheap, Mediocre Testing

David, John and Josie Duffy Rice discuss the Biden-Harris ticket, stimulus gridlock, and rapid, ubiquitous coronavirus testing-- with guest Dr. Michael Mina.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Monica Potts for The New York Times: "In the Land of Self Defeat"

Zak Cheney-Rice for New York Magazine: "Tara Reade Is Making It Harder to Hide Joe Biden"

This Week in Virology, “Episode 640: Test Often, Fast Turnaround, with Michael Mina”





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Denise Lu for the New York Times: “The True Coronavirus Toll in the U.S. Has Already Surpassed 200,000”; Jamie Gangel and Elizabeth Stuart for CNN: “Details, Title and Cover Revealed for Bob Woodward's Upcoming Book on Trump”

Josie: Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman; WorthRises.org, dismantling the prison industry and ending the exploitation of those it targets

David: Carla Marinucci for Politico: “San Francisco Becomes First County in the Nation to Offer Free Calls to Jail Inmates”

Listener Tim Anderson @TimAnderson_r2: Mark Johanson for the BBC: “How a Long-Forgotte Word Rallied a Nation”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Josie, David, and John talk about what they would do with their time if the world was free from the pandemic for one day.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.