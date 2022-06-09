Is San Francisco a Hellscape?

David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss Tuesday’s primaries, the economy (is it as bad as we all think it is?), and are joined by Susan Matthews to talk Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Nellie Bowles for the Atlantic: “How San Francisco Became a Failed City”

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “America Almost Took a Different Path Toward Abortion Rights”

Derek Thompson for the Atlantic: “Everything Is Terrible, but I’m Fine”

Patricia Cohen for the New York Times: “Global Growth Will Be Choked Amid Inflation and War, World Bank Says”





Here’s this week’s chatter:

David: Jack Hitt for the New York Times: “Want to Do Less Time? A Prison Consultant Might Be Able to Help.”

John: The Economist, “The coming food catastrophe”; The Paris Review, “Henry Miller, The Art of Fiction No. 28”

Emily: Moore v. Harper





Listener chatter from Daniel Reich: “The Path to Power” by Robert Caro





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John talk about the 20th anniversary of The Wire.





Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Grace Woodruff.