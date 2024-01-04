Who Wants to Be President of Harvard?

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz begin the year discussing the 2024 presidential election; Harvard President Claudine Gay’s resignation; and the 2023 decrease in homicides.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Steve Peoples for AP: Biden and Trump are posed for a potential rematch that could shake American politics

Rob Crilly for the Daily Mail: Voters describe their 2024 choice between a Trump second term and a Biden second term as a choice between REVENGE or NOTHING in Daily Mail poll

Brianne Pfannenstiel for the Des Moines Register: Iowa Poll: Donald Trump holds overwhelming lead; Ron DeSantis edges ahead of Nikki Haley

Claudine Gay in The New York Times: What Just Happened at Harvard Is Bigger Than Me

The Crimson Editorial Board for The Harvard Crimson: President Gay Plagiarized, but She Should Stay. For Now.

Ian Ward for Politico: We Sat Down With the Conservative Mastermind Behind Claudine Gay’s Ouster

Jeremy Duda for Axios: ASU continues streak as U.S. News’ most innovative school

David Goldman for CNN: The 4 key events that led to UPenn President Liz Magill’s resignation

Jeff Asher for Jeff-alytics: Crime in 2023: Murder Plummeted, Violent and Property Crime Likely Fell Nationally

Bill Hutchinson for ABC News: ‘It is historic’: US poised to see record drop in yearly homicides despite public concern over crime

Ken Dilanian for NBC News: Most people think the U.S. crime rate is rising. They’re wrong.





Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Library of Congress: Robert Cornelius, self-portrait; believed to be the earliest extant American portrait photo; National Gallery of Art: The Art of the American Snapshot, 1888-1978: From the Collection of Robert E. Jackson

Emily: Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters: Israel’s Supreme Court strikes down disputed law that limited court oversight

David: Brian Murphy for The Washington Post: Maureen Sweeney, weather watcher who influenced D-Day plans, dies at 100

Listener chatter from Eric in Tuckahoe, New York: Christophe Haubursin for Vox: What’s inside this crater in Madagascar?

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, John, and Emily talk about New Year’s resolutions and self-help. See also Matthew Solan for Harvard Health Publishing: Thinking of trying Dry January? Steps for success; James Clear: Atomic Habits Summary; Renée Onque for CNBC: This is a tried-and-true way to break a bad habit, says wellbeing coach—so we’re putting it to the test in 2024; and Chandra Steele for PCMag: Annoyed With Instagram? Take Control of Your Feed With These Tips and Tricks.





In the latest Gabfest Reads, John talks with Christine Coulson about her book, One Woman Show: A Novel.

