Can We Stop Talking About Georgia Now?

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss Raphael Warnock beating Herschel Walker, and oral arguments at the Supreme Court in the anti-gay marriage website designer case and the “independent state legislature” election case.

Fr. James Martin, S.J. for Outreach: “When Is Religious Liberty A Fig Leaf For Homophobia?”

Ian MacDougall for ProPublica: “What’s Really at Stake in a Politically Charged Supreme Court Case on Elections”

Jed Sugarmen’s thread on oral arguments in Moore v. Harper.

Kevin Roose for The New York Times: “The Brilliance and Weirdness of ChatGPT”





John: Associated Press: “HBO To Air Nancy Pelosi Doc Shot By Daughter Alexandra”; Pelosi in the House

Emily: The Janes

David: Tour Fort DeRussy with David; City Cast Portland has launched; Caitlin Doughty for The New York Times: “If You Want to Give Something Back to Nature, Give Your Body”

Listener chatter from Adam Barhamand: Karen Bakker for Noema: “How To Speak Honeybee”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss ChatGPT.

