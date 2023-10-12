This week, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz are joined by Juliette Kayyem to discuss the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Steve Scalise’s fight for the gavel of the House Speaker.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Juliette Kayyem for The Atlantic: “A Devastating Attack by Hamas”

Tom Dannenbaum for Just Security: “The Siege of Gaza and the Starvation War Crime”

Zack Beauchamp for Vox: “Benjamin Netanyahu failed Israel”

Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer for AP: “Biden’s hopes for establishing Israel-Saudi relations could become a casualty of the new Mideast war”

Kevin Liptak, MJ Lee, Kayla Tausche, and Jeff Zeleny for CNN: “Biden’s dilemma in Israel response: Outrage without escalation”

Emily Ngo and Nick Reisman for Politico: “’Unacceptably devoid of empathy’: DSA is facing an internal reckoning on Israel”

Jack Stripling and Laura Meckler for The Washington Post: “At colleges, violence in Israel and Gaza ignites a war of words”

Bertha Gonzalez for The Stanford Daily: “Saller, Martinez condemn Hamas attack in University statement”

Carl Hulse for The New York Times: “Republicans Choose a New Speaker Nominee, Then Quickly Undercut Him”

Jason Lange for Reuters: “RFK Jr could draw one in seven US voters in 2024 presidential election, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows”

Steve Peoples for AP: “How third-party and independent candidates could threaten Democrats and Republicans in 2024”

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Rabbi Erez Sherman in the Jewish Journal: “Mourning and Joy – At The Same Time”

Juliette: “The True-Blue American” by Delmore Schwartz in Selected Poems: Summer Knowledge

David: Matthew Yglesias for Slow Boring: “The “Deaths of Despair” narrative is wrong” and the movie “BlackBerry”

Listener chatter from Deb Knox: Little Amal and Sean Beauford for Pittsburgh City Paper: “A giant puppet comes to Pittsburgh, and, with it, recognition of child refugees”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and Juliette discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, No Labels, and their possible effects on the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

In the next Gabfest Reads, David talks with Kristi Coulter about her book, Exit Interview: The Life and Death of My Ambitious Career.

Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be referenced by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jared Downing

Research by Julie Huygen

Hosts

Juliette Kayyem, Emily Bazelon, and David Plotz

