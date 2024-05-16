How Bad Was The Poll For Biden?

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the latest New York Times presidential poll and the Maryland primary results; the presidential debates; and who’s talking inside and outside Donald Trump’s Manhattan trial courtroom.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Nate Cohn for The New York Times: Trump Leads in 5 Key States, as Young and Nonwhite Voters Express Discontent With Biden and Battleground Polling Shows Ticket-Splitting Pattern

Aaron Navarro for CBS News: Biden to tout Microsoft expansion in Wisconsin

Matt Bush for NPR: Maryland Democrats pick Angela Alsobrooks to take on Hogan for open U.S. Senate seat

Betsy Klein, Michael Williams, and Kristen Holmes for CNN: Biden and Trump agree to 2 presidential debates, with first set for June 27 on CNN

@JoeBiden on X

Perry Stein for The Washington Post: Michael Cohen seemed to have delivered for prosecutors – if jurors believe him

Ed Mazza for HuffPost: George Conway Goes There With Scathing Personal Challenge For ‘Wuss’ Trump

Stephen Collinson for CNN: Why Johnson’s appearance at Manhattan courthouse stands out among Republicans backing up Trump

Politico: ‘Embarrassing’: Romney calls out GOP who attended Trump trial





Here are this week’s chatters:

