Does Alito Hate Sotomayor?

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home; the justices of the Supreme Court exhibiting open animosity toward one another; and fears of a “polycrisis” at Davos.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Matt Viser, Tyler Pager, Carol Leonnig and Yasmeen Abutaleb for The Washington Post: “Inside The White House Document Strategy And Its Pitfalls”

Steven Mazie for The Atlantic: “The Supreme Court Justices Do Not Seem to Be Getting Along”

Jess Bravin and Sadie Gurman for The Wall Street Journal: “Supreme Court Investigators Have Narrowed Leak Inquiry to Small Number of Suspects”

Andrew Van Dam for The Washington Post: “The Happiest, Least Stressful, Most Meaningful Jobs In America”

Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do, by Studs Terkel





Here is the poem (by an unknown author) that listener Christina Roosen sent to David after his cat died:





Eyes bright,

claws sharp,

tail held high.

Go keenly into the mist, old warrior.

Valhalla waits for you





A compilation of poems about pet loss: Rome Thorstenson for In Valhalla: “Pet Loss Poems”









Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Joseph Berger for The New York Times: “Adolfo Kaminsky Dies at 97; His Forgeries Saved Thousands of Jews”

Emily: Joshua Vaughn for Penn Live: “Dauphin County Made Millions On Jail Phone Calls And Spent It On Staff Perks, Contractors”

David: His Dark Materials on BBC One; The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass, by Philip Pullman

Listener chatter from Muirinn O'Neill: Josh Baker’s I'm Not a Monster podcast





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the jobs people find most meaningful.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.