President Joe Biden???

Professor Nate Persily of Stanford-MIT's HealthyElections.org joins the Gabfest to discuss vote counting and election lawsuits. Emily, John and David also discuss Democrats’ down-ballot disappointments, and the problems with polling.





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Weighs Legacy of Same-Sex Marriage Case”





John: Margaret McAleer for the Library of Congress Blog: “The Taft Papers and a Titanic Tragedy”





David: Katie Pickens for Eater: “Watch: How Benton’s Makes Its Perfectly Smoky Bacon”





Listener chatter from @ionictonic: Twisted Sifter: “This Animation of How Bridges Were Constructed in 14th Century Prague is Amazing”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John talk about the lighter stories they want to indulge in whenever the Trump era comes to close.





