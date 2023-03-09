Another Florida Man Is Running For President

David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, the end of pandemic-era medicaid & food security protections, and the many legal fights over medication abortion.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show

Hannah Dreier and Kirsten Luce for The New York Times: “Alone and Exploited, Migrant Children Work Brutal Jobs Across the U.S.”

Jeff Stein and Tony Romm for The Washington Post: “Biden Calls For Trillions In Tax Hikes And New Domestic Spending”

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “The Abortion Pill Fight”

Redaction, by Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar

Information on the New York reading and book signing for Redaction





Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: The Declassification Engine: What History Reveals About America's Top Secrets, by Matthew Connelly

John: Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology, by Chris Miller

David: Defending Democracy with Malcolm Turnbull;





Listener chatter from Rebecca Carr: Pat Sangimino for The Lincoln Journal Star: “Leading Off: In The Heat Of The Sexual Revolution, A Woman And Her Invention Made A Difference”; Pagan Kennedy for The New York Times: “Could Women Be Trusted With Their Own Pregnancy Tests?”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily talks to Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar about their book, Redaction.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.





Make an impact this Women’s History Month by helping Macy’s on their mission to fund girls in STEM. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.