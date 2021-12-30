Conundrums 2021

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz wrap up 2021 considering life’s many conundrums—with special guest Dwayne Betts!





Questions this year include: if you could eliminate one word from the English language what would it be? If you could transport the characters of one book into the time and place of another, which would you choose? If you were ONLY able to brush your teeth in the morning or the night- which would be optimal?





Special thanks to everyone who sent in conundrums for consideration.





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, John attempt a conundrum lightning round.





