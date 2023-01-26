DeSantis University

This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and guest host Josie Duffy Rice discuss the rise of Marjorie Taylor Greene; Ron DeSantis’ attacks on educators; and the bipartisan bashing of monopolist Ticketmaster.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jonathan Swan and Catie Edmondson for The New York Times: “How Kevin McCarthy Forged an Ironclad Bond With Marjorie Taylor Greene”

God's Harvard: A Christian College on a Mission to Save America, by Hanna Rosin

Josie Duffy Rice for iHeartPodcasts: Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead





Here are this week’s chatters:

John: The Good Life: Lessons from the World's Longest Scientific Study of Happiness, by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz

Josie: The Uninnocent: Notes on Violence and Mercy, by Katharine Blake

David: Vintage Contemporaries, by Dan Kois





Listener chatter from Pherabe Kolb: Fred Clasen-Kelly for The Greenville News: “Key Findings From The Cost Of Unity, A Series On The Displacement Of Black Greenville”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, John, and Josie discuss Josie’s new podcast, Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.