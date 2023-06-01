Kevin McCarthy, Hercules of Capitol City

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the debt-ceiling deal; the Russia-Ukraine war with the Atlantic’s Kori Schake @KoriSchake; and the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

John Wagner for The Washington Post: “Senate racing to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday default deadline”

The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future by Franklin Foer

Kori Schake for The Atlantic: “Biden Is More Fearful Than the Ukrainians Are”

Anatoly Kurmanaev, Ivan Nechepurenko, and Eric Nagourney for The New York Times: “Drone Strike in Moscow Brings Ukraine War Home to Russians”

Erin Douglas and Robert Downen for The Texas Tribune: “God, money and Dairy Queen: How Texas House investigators secured the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton”

Succession theme song by Nicholas Britell

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: New York Post: “Woman wins bizarre ‘cheese-rolling race’ – despite being knocked unconscious”; Cheese Rolling in Gloucester

Emily: I’ve Just Seen a Face: A Practical and Emotional Guide for Parents of Children Born with Cleft Lip and Palate by Amy Mendillo, MPP

David: Nat Hentoff for The New Yorker: “What Bob Dylan Wanted at Twenty-Three”; join David at a live taping of City Cast DC on Saturday June 3 at 1 p.m., Right Proper Brewing's Brookland production house and tasting room. Tickets are free. RSVP here.

Listener chatter from James Carey: Recipe of Dwight D. Eisenhower for Vegetable Soup

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, Emily, and John discuss HBO’s “Succession”.

In the latest edition of Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Curtis Sittenfeld @csittenfeld about her book, Romantic Comedy.

