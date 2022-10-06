What Is Herschel Walker Lying About Today?

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the new Supreme Court term; Herschel Walker’s abortion lies; and the legal mess Dobbs created for doctors providing abortion via telemedicine.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “The Doctors Risking Everything to Offer Abortions Across State Lines”

The New York Times: “Is Elon Musk’s Deal to Buy Twitter Back On? Here’s What We Know.”





Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Brian Hutton for The Irish Times: “Irishman Nears Galway After 112 Days of Rowing Across Atlantic From New York”; Damian Browne on Instagram: auld_stock

Emily: CNN: “‘We've Got Weights In Fish!': See The Moment Cheaters Are Caught During Fishing Tournament’”

David: Adam Dalva, The New Yorker: “Letters to Jeb Bush”





Listener chatter from Jamaica Popejoy: Staged





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the latest in the saga of Elon Musk and Twitter.

