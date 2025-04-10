The Bond Market Shrieks

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the self-inflicted chaos of Trump’s tariffs and an escalating trade war with China; the Supreme Court’s careful responses to deportations without due process which leave key questions unanswered; and the brazen attempted heist of a North Carolina Supreme Court seat by Republicans.





Emily: Adam Cancryn and Maggie Miller for Politico: Trump orders investigation of two first-term administration aides who criticized him





John: Blue Mass (Wikipedia); National Museum of American History: Blue Mass Compound, Sugar-coated Pills; Wallace B. Mendelson for Psychology Today: Heavy Metal Blues: The History of Medicinal Mercury; Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green; Alka Agrawal for Science: All the President’s Pills.





David: Sage McHugh for The Spruce: The 7 Best Moth Repellents the Spruce Has Tested; Sophie Yarin for The Brink: Pioneering Research from Boston University: Elevating the Clothes-Eating Moth from Pest to Evolutionary Marvel; Chris Obenschain for HowStuffWorks: What To Do If You Inherit An Old Car





Listener chatter from Tim in Solana Beach, California: Jack Dolan for the L.A. Times: As baby great whites cruise among California surfers, science finds (almost) nothing to fear; Video (3:15), L.A. Times on YouTube

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus episode, Emily, John, and David discuss favorite artworks they turn to for solace and perspective when chaos and tumult dominates the news.





In the latest Gabfest Reads, David talks with author Adam Higginbotham about his new book, Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space.





