John Dickerson’s Navel Gazing: The Power of Four Numbers

In this week’s essay, John discusses the art of attention and how to develop the skill of slow-looking.

Notebook Entries:

Notebook 75, page 8. September 2021

1016

Notebook 1, page 54. June 1990

- Magna carta 1215 at Salisbury

- Girls skipping

- The Haunch of Venison

- Chris

References:

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

A Little History of the World by E.H Gombrich

Artist Jeff Koons

“The Art of Divination: D.H. Lawrence on the Power of Pure Attention” by Maria Popova for The Marginalian

“Gabfest Reads: A Woman’s Life in Museum Wall Labels” for Political Gabfest

One Woman Show by Christine Coulson

“Grammy-winning artist Jason Isbell talks about the craft of songwriting and his latest music” for CBS News

A Journey Around My Room by Xavier De Maistre

“Just think: The Challenges of the Disengaged Mind” by Timothy Wilson, et.al for Science

“Our Rodent Selfies, Ourselves” by Emily Anthes for the New York Times

One Man’s Meat by E.B. White

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Email us at navelgazingpodcast@gmail.com

Want to listen to Navel Gazing uninterrupted? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock ad-free listening to Navel Gazing and all your other favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page. Or, visit slate.com/navelgazingplus to get access wherever you listen.

Host

John Dickerson