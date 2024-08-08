These Walz Could Talk

This week, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz are joined by Juliette Kayyem of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government to discuss the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz; Google’s search monopoly and antitrust trial loss; and the guilty-plea deals in three 9/11 cases undone by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.





Here are this week’s chatters:

Juliette: NBC: Paris 2024 and International Olympic Committee: Olympic Channel

Emily: International Olympic Committee: Table tennis rules, scoring system and all you need to know; Jake Rossen for Mental Floss: Why Do Some Olympic Athletes Wear Paper Numbers?; International Olympic Committee: Sports Swap; and Maia Hjelmar for GQ Australia: 16 Olympic athletes who succeeded in more than one sport

David: Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson in The New York Times: Ten Meter Tower

Listener chatter from Fraser Ronald in Ottawa, Canada: Ari Berkowitz for Scientific American: Is Your Nervous System a Democracy or a Dictatorship?





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, Emily, and Juliette talk about RFK Jr. and The Bear. See Clare Malone for The New Yorker: What Does Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Actually Want?





In the latest Gabfest Reads, John talks with Roland Allen about his book, The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper.





Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be referenced by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Ethan Oberman

Research by Julie Huygen





Juliette Kayyem, Emily Bazelon, and David Plotz





